Zwickelmania photos online
We are surrounded by good beer here in the Gorge, but how well can you tell when a beer is bad?
Abe at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe will explain all on March 11 with “Does This Beer Taste Funny To You?”, an off-flavor beer tasting seminar at the tap room on 12th Street on the Heights.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m.; cost is $20 per person and space is limited. Phone 541-4436-1226 or email amanda@volcanicbottleshoppe.com.
North Coast tour
I saw a poster for a similar “off-flavor” event at Reach Break Brewing in Astoria, while on a three-day visit to the north coast that included stops at Reach Break, Fort George, and Seaside Brewing.
All three serve fine beer, but grant me a small brag on my brother, Joel, who started his Corvallis Brewing Supply business 23 years ago and has mentored dozens of successful Oregon breweries, including the guys at Reach Break, who currently have on tap “McRea’s,” Joel’s delicious oyster stout, made for the Astoria “Festival of the Dark Arts” last month. Of course we tasted the McRea’s, and brought home a crowler full.
Add Zwickelmania
Gorge breweries hosted special tastings, tours and food pairings for Oregon Brewers Guild’s annual Zwickelmania tour on Feb. 22.
We didn’t have space for all the photos, though they were summarized in a Feb. 29 article on Zwickelmania. You can find a gallery at hoodrivernews.com.
Highlights include a view of the Ferment Brewery brewhouse, Justin Williams of pFriem describing the new canning line and barrel storage (barrels destined for the new facility about to open in Cascade Locks) and Lana Evans of pFriem preparing LaMue fruit-based ale to pair with chocolate truffles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.