Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery introduces an experimental IPA series, starting with Ol’ Greg, using novel ingredients and techniques, a challenge to the brewers to leave their comfort zones, according to a Double Mountain press release. Ol’ Greg (7 percent ABV, 80 BU) is available in refillable 500ml bottles and on draft at the Hood River Taproom, the southeast Portland Taproom and throughout the Northwest.
Greg Balch (head brewer), Jen House (aging and barrel funk master), and Matt Coughlin (lead brewer and lead vocals) are each creating an IPA using whatever malt, hops, yeast and techniques they desire, owner Matt Swihart explained. “I’ll follow with a single hop IPA in late spring,” he said.
“Tasking our head brewer, lead brewer, and barrel manager to think outside the box, we created three distinct IPAs using unique hops, yeast, and malts. The results are, shall we say, tantalizing,” Swihart said.
Ol’ Greg yields aromas of spiced fruit and black currant “in a sea of all things that are good,” Balch said. “Old world meets new with a Pacific Northwest IPA brewed with English hops and yeast. Big, bitter, and delicious,” Swihart said.
Ol’ Greg is a reference to a sketch from The Mighty Boosh, a British TV sketch comedy series from a decade ago. (Boosh being a name of a haircut, it seems.) Balch describes it as “disturbing, hilarious, and often quoted ‘round the brewery.”
Ol’ Greg is brewed with Riverside yeast and some traditional English malt and hop choices. That yeast really comes through with some nice fruity overtones, according to Swihart, who called it “an exceptional beer, the best beer I’ve had in a while.”
Complementing the experimental series, each beer’s label highlights the benefits of using refillable bottles.
The carbon footprint of refillable bottles is vastly lower than other container choices, making it the best container for the environment, according to Swihart said.
“Our reﬁllable bottles can be reused up to 25 times. In 2019 alone, we reused over 55,000 bottles,” he said.
Add the benefit of reduced oxidation, and refillable bottles are better for the beer, too.
“This beer is electric, perhaps more than the electric vehicles of the future,” Balch said.
Library Foundation trivia at pFriem Jan. 29
The Hood River County Library Foundation literary and local history trivia fundraiser will be Jan. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. in the upstairs library at pFriem Family Brewers.
This event is part of pFriem’s fundraiser series that highlights and supports local non-profits. All drinks purchased during the event in the pFriem library will be donated to the Hood River County Library Foundation.
Half of all beer-to-go sales (bottles, growlers, or crowlers) placed at the event will also be donated.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per person to play trivia. There will be teams of four or join a team. Bring a phone or tablet to access the trivia game.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
Everybody’s hires Joe Sheehan
Joe Sheehan, long a publican at pFriem Family Brewing, has joined Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon as general manager of the pub. He will oversee all day to day operations in the restaurant, hiring, help plan and execute large events.
“We are thrilled to have him on board,” said Pat Velten, head of Northwest sales. “He has lots of experience managing local restaurants, and his personality and energy fit perfectly with our culture at Everybody’s.
“Joe is an inclusive, community-first kind of person, which is what we are all about. He was actually in attendance on our opening day 11 years ago and has been a regular ever since.”
Holiday Hangover Fest returns Jan. 25
The fourth annual Breweries in the Gorge (BIG) Holiday Hangover Beer Festival returns Jan. 25 in a new location, The Ruins in Hood River, from 1-7 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Shuttle parking will be provided from Lot 1 on the Hood River waterfront.
The festival will feature more than 20 craft beers, including a rotating specialty pour by each of 11 breweries.
Additional tastings and Springhouse Cellars wine will also be available for purchase. Advance tickets are $20 and $25 at the door.
For tickets visit www.beerfests.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.