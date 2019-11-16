Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tire Centers believe no one should be hungry, especially as the holiday season is approaching.
Many Oregon residents struggle to provide food for themselves and their families. In fact, according to Feeding America, 510,080 Oregonians are food insecure. That’s about one in eight individuals (“Feeding America, Map the Meal Gap”).
It is for this reason Oregon FFA, Les Schwab Tire Centers, Wilco, and Grange Co-op stores across Oregon geared up during the month of October to #DriveAwayHunger.
In total 580,084 pounds of food were raised. That equals 435,171 meals to help those in need this holiday season.
Details below.
Food Banks
Here are the hours and locations for FISH Food Banks in Hood River County:
Hood River: Monday 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday 3:30-5:30 p.m., Friday 3:30-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon, at 1130 Tucker Road.
Parkdale: Monday 4-6 p.m. at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive.
Cascade Locks: Fourth Wednesday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the following Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cascade Locks City Hall.
Skyline food drive
Skyline Hospital will be collecting canned and dry goods through Nov. 22, with all items benefiting the local food bank. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of the hospital, located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon.
Peanut butter, canned tuna fish and canned vegetables are most needed. For more information, call 509-637-2601.
Indoor Farmers’ Market
Gorge Grown Food Network moves its Saturday farmers’ market inside for the first and third Saturdays of each month, December through April, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at May Street Elementary, 1001 10th St. The first of the indoor markets will be Dec. 7.
Drive Away Hunger
The Drive Away Hunger initiative is one that Oregon FFA and Les Schwab Tire Centers has been partnering on annually since 2015. Each year, Oregon FFA members, advisers, volunteers and partnering stores and newspapers across Oregon work together to grow the impact of the initiative.
“Partnering with Les Schwab for the annual Drive Away Hunger initiative gives our FFA members a way to contribute to their communities while developing new skills,” said Shawn Dooley, CEO of the Oregon FFA. “Members organize a wide range of local events to collect cash and nonperishable food during the month-long drive. In the process, they learn about food insecurity in their own communities and the importance of volunteering and philanthropy.”
The FFA and Les Schwab share many of the same values, so working together to “Drive Away Hunger” is a good collaboration that benefits neighbors, said Dooley. This year, the #DriveAwayHunger initiative raised more food and dollars to help those in need than any year prior.
FFA chapters across the state were creative in their effort to collect food and cash donations. Pine-Eagle FFA held a “Movie Night,” where attendance was granted by donating a can of food or making a $1 donation.
North Powder FFA organized a food drive with their local elementary school. Food donations were collected daily by FFA members and the winning elementary classes were awarded a party put on by FFA members with activities such as face painting, mummy wrap, apple cider pressing, cake walk and musical chairs. The food and money raised was presented to the local food bank in North Powder during the first week of November.
Adrian FFA members gleaned local farmers fields for potatoes and onions that they sorted, bagged and distributed through their community and to visiting football teams during home games.
Like Adrian FFA, Hood River FFA members gleaned local apple and pear orchards. They also coordinated donations of pizza, drinks and cookies from local businesses that they sold during a “Skate Night,” with all proceed benefiting the initiative.
In addition to local chapter efforts, community members were encouraged to drop food off at local Les Schwab, Wilco, or Grange Co-op stores, and collection bags were distributed by the Capital Press and EO Media.
“This time of year is one for hope and joy, and we hope that is what those in need feel as they receive the food we have been able to provide through this initiative,” said Christa Carlon, stewardship officer for the Oregon FFA Foundation. “It is because of the help from our participating stores, newspapers, FFA members, advisers, volunteers and all community members who donated food and time that this year’s initiative was a great success,” said Carlon. Most of the food raised through this initiative will be distributed by the Oregon Food Bank Network and will remain in the communities in which it was donated.
The Oregon FFA is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, and is a national youth organization of 700,170 student members — all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. There are 8,612 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Oregon FFA has approximately 12,000 members in 110 chapters throughout the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
To learn more about the initiative please visit the Oregon FFA Facebook page or #DriveAwayHunger. To learn more about FFA visit www.oregonffa.com or www.ffa.org.
