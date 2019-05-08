“The Foreigner,” Larry Shue’s laugh-out-loud tale of mistaken identity, overheard secrets, and sneaky ideas, is opening soon at The Bingen Theater. Presented by Big Britches Productions, the 10-performance run begins May 10.
Performance dates are May 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31, and June 1 at 7:30 p.m., with May 12 and 19 matinees at 2 p.m., at The Bingen Theater at 210 Oak Street in downtown Bingen.
Note: The above dates reflect changes in the schedule from a previous article due to Port of Hood River maintenance work on Hood River bridge.
Advance tickets are strongly recommended and available at www.bigbritches.org. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students.
“The scene is a fishing lodge in rural Georgia and the story revolves around Charlie, a pathologically shy man who is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers,” said a Big Britches press release about the show, “His friend, Froggy, tells lodge owner Betty that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Then, Froggy promptly leaves Charlie to fend for himself. Once alone, the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should — including other damaging revelations made with the thought that Charlie doesn’t understand a word being said. That he does fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play.”
Director Bruce Ludwig’s other credits include “Chicago” for the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association and “The Full Monty” for CAST before launching Big Britches with “The Odd Couple: Female version” in February.
Major sponsors for the show are: Cascade Acupuncture Center, DelCarpine Automotive, Indian Creek Family Eye Care, Insitu, Marchesi Vineyard, Romuls Restaurant and SDS Lumber.
