The Gorge Magazine won Best Overall Writing at the Pacific NW Magazine Group conference and awards ceremony held in Lake Oswego on Oct. 11. The contest was open to magazines from Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The magazine also won second place for Best Overall Design; third place for Best Photography on a Cover; and third place for Best Overall Magazine.
The contest was limited to magazines produced during 2018. For the Best Overall Writing award, articles cited included “Heal Thyself,” a feature about innovative regenerative medicine treatments at Columbia Pain Management, written by Janet Cook; “Water Fixers,” a story by David Hanson about a diversion fish screen designed for local irrigation systems that is now helping irrigation districts around the west; “Bringing Back the Trails,” about crews working to clear trails in the aftermath of the Eagle Creek fire, by Ben Mitchell; “Idiot’s Grace,” about the Mosier winery, written by Don Campbell; and “Coming Around to Winter,” an essay by Cate Hotchkiss about marathon training during a Gorge winter.
“This award speaks to our talented writers who consistently elevate the quality of The Gorge Magazine with their creative and thoughtful stories and top-notch writing,” said Janet Cook, editor. “Content matters, and this shows we’re at the top of our game.”
She also credited the magazine’s creative director and graphic designer, Renata Kosina, for the Best Overall Design award. “Renata is one of the best magazine designers out there, and we are so lucky to have her,” Cook said, adding that the magazine’s contributing photographers also are intrinsic to the quality of the magazine’s design.
The third place award for Best Photography on a Cover was for a photo of Mount Adams in the fall by Darryl Lloyd.
“Earning third place for Best Overall Magazine against some of the much bigger players in the region is something we can all be proud of — our small staff and our regular contributors,” Cook said. “... Earning some awards for it all is icing on the cake.”
