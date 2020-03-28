“Many of you have heard of the Hood River County (HRC) Community ID. One of the goals of the ID is to promote a sense of belonging for all who live in our community,” begins a Next Door Inc. press release. “In this difficult time of social distancing and sheltering in place it is normal to feel isolated and alone. We can support each other by reaching out by phone, email and letters. Many groups are meeting by phone or computer. Do what you can to help yourself and others by reaching out so we all are reminded that we belong to each other.”
The Next Door has postponed all of of its Community ID enrollment events for now. And the Community ID team wants to remind everyone about the medical services that you have access to with your Community ID:
All Providence clinics
Columbia Gorge Family Medicine
One Community Health
Wilson Street Medical Clinic
“These incredible partners are serving our community and supporting the Community ID program,” said the press release. “ If you are feeling sick, don’t be afraid to access healthcare. But please call first. Do not go to their office without scheduling an appointment.”
Another supporter of the Community ID is FISH food bank. They will accept Community ID and can safely provide food.
For questions about where you can use your ID to receive services at this time, go to The Next Door website at nextdoorinc.org/community-id/ or call The Next Door at 541-436-0334 for English or 541-399-5006 para español.
Informes sobre la identificación comunitaria del Condado de Hood River
Muchos ya han escuchado de la identificación comunitaria del Condado de Hood River. En inglés se conoce como Hood River County Community ID. Una de las metas del ID es promover un sentido de pertenecer para todos los que vivimos en el condado. En este tiempo difícil de distanciamiento social y mantenernos en casa es normal sentirnos aislados y solos. Nos podemos apoyar unos a los otros por llamar a seres queridos, o enviarles text o correo electrónico. Haga lo que pueda para ayudarse a sí mismo y a los demás al comunicarse con otros. Así nos recordará que todos pertenecemos unos a los otros.
El Next Door ha sospednido todas las inscripciones de la identificación comunitaria por ahora. El equipo de la identificación del Next Door quisiera recordarle sobre los servicios a los que tiene acceso con su identificación comunitaria:
Todas las clínicas de Providence
Columbia Gorge Family Medicine
La Clínica del Cariño, o One Community Health
Wilson Street Medical Clinic
Estos increíbles servicios médicos están sirviendo a nuestra comunidad y apoyando al programa de la identificación comunitaria. Si se siente enfermo, no tenga miedo de acceder a la atención médica. Pero primero llame. No vaya a al doctor sin programar una cita.
Otro orgulloso partidario de la identificación es el banco de alimentos FISH el cual acepta su identificación comunitaria. Ellos pueden ofrecerle a usted y a su familia alimentos de manera segura.
Si tiene alguna pregunta sobre dónde puede usar su identificación para recibir servicios en este momento, vaya a nuestra página en el sitio web del Next Door al nextdoorinc.org/community-id-espanol/ o llame al Next Door al 541-399-5006 para español, o al 541-436- 0334 para inglés.
