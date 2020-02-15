Phil and Judy Jensen of Hood River have been named The Next Door’s 2019 Bonnie Benton Philanthropists of the Year. The couple was recognized and thanked by staff and fellow supporters earlier this month at the organization’s annual Donor Appreciation event held at Columbia Center for the Arts.
The Jensens have been friends and supporters of The Next Door since 2010, when they provided an important bridge loan toward the purchase of their office building on the Heights, according to a Next Door press release.
“Without this generous loan from Phil and Judy, it would’ve been much more costly to purchase our permanent home in Hood River and better serve our Gorge community,” said Janet Hamada, executive director of The Next Door.
To say thank you, the Jensens were presented with a collar for their beloved dog, Murphy, engraved with his name and “Philanthropist of the Year.” Murphy is the sibling of three office dogs at The Next Door.
The Next Door, a human services nonprofit established in 1971, serves children and families in seven Gorge Counties with programs that support, connect, and empower.
For more information about The Next Door and how you can help make a difference, visit nextdoorinc.org or call 541-386-6665.
