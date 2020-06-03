Your community needed you, and you responded with the same incredible generosity I’ve seen for years.
In the last eight weeks, COVID-19 has brought the Gorge to its knees. The need for food, healthcare, reliable information, and other essentials has never been higher, and you responded with over $116,000 in donations.
Because of you, The Next Door has been able to continue providing the 34 programs that children, families, and underserved communities across the Gorge rely on every day. And, in response to COVID-19, six new programs have been created:
Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker Outreach Coordination: A combined effort of several organizations in the Gorge to meet the needs of workers, including protective equipment such as masks, housing and food, healthcare, and workplace safety.
Native American Outreach Coordination: A combined effort of several organizations in the Gorge to meet the needs of Native American communities along the Columbia River, including food, COVID-19 testing, healthcare, and connecting with other resources.
Partnership with Volunteers in Action: Oversight of grocery store accounts for volunteers who shop for the homebound, the elderly, and other at risk community members.
Crisis Hotline: A mental health crisis line for those with stress and anxiety due to COVID-19. Those in need of support can speak directly with a mental health therapist by calling 541-308-7110. Phone calls are answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Next Connection: A bilingual information and referral hotline for anyone seeking information and resources in the Gorge during the pandemic. Call 541-308-7099 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Communication Dyads for Healthcare Workers: One on one, facilitated virtual workshops for healthcare workers to relieve stress.
I’m not going to downplay it, the months ahead will continue to be difficult for all of us; more of us will emerge from our homes, more of us will be affected by COVID-19, and most of us will struggle during the economic downturn that will come from this pandemic. Children, families, and vulnerable community members will continue to need you.
To ensure the survival of the services our community depends on, please consider a sustaining monthly gift. Visit nextdoorinc.org/donate and select “Recurring” to set up your monthly gift today. A gift of even $10 a month is a gift of hope to those who have lost all hope.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you for caring for your neighbors.
