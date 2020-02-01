WELL SAID: “I do not want the peace which passeth understanding, I want the understanding which bringeth peace.” — Helen Keller
WELL DONE: The new half-mile markers being installed by ODOT on Interstate 84 will give first-responders that much more precise knowledge of where a life-threatening incident might be.
MOST SCENIC train ride in Oregon? The one to Parkdale, of course. Mt. Hood Railroad got the nod from msn.com in a recent post, describing it, and we quote verbatim, as “a 22-mile train ride based in Hood River, Ore. You’ll journey through woods, orchards, and vineyards to capture the best sites of the state. Once at the destination of Parkdale, you’ll be treated to views of snowy mountain peaks that are nothing short of Instagram worthy.”
(Though the snowy mountain peaks were lovely, long before Instagram ever came along.)
SEEN AND HEARD: A Parkdale third-grader telling her teacher, “It’s just so hard pretending you know everything for so long!” ... After the thaw, a half-circle drift of cinders left by sweeper in the middle of Sixth and State ... the soccer-stuffies shown in a previous edition of The Porch are still waiting in the HRN parking lot ...
SAFETY TIP you (maybe) never read before: Next time it snows, make sure your license plates remain visible. Emergency responders need to see your vehicle ID (see photo above).
GREEN-ERR: Margie’s Pot Shops based in Bingen placed a colorful and intriguing ad in Willamette Week: “Reasons to come to the beautiful and — historic Columbia Gorge” reads the header, citing three allures: “Windsurfing and kiteboarding capitol (sic) of the world” and “world class hiking, camping and sightseeing” ... and “Margies Pot Shops.” A clever, subtle approach: The only problem is the body of water is not the Columbia River, and the series of jagged mountains shown are likely the North Cascades or Rockies, certainly not any of our more gently-shaped mid-Cascades peaks. Margie said she realized the error and new ads have since been produced with a photo of Bridge of the Gods.
SAVE THE DATE: If you like to sing, Wy’east Performing Arts Center will be the place to be on Feb. 21 and 23, for Gorge Sing II: Voci, HRVHS singers, and three new local ensembles — plus an extended audience sing-along.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
