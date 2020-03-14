WELL SAID: “And we’re standing on the precipice/of prejudice and fear/We trust science just as long as it tells us what we want to hear/We want our truths fair and balanced/As long as our notions lie within it...” — Drive By Truckers
WELL DONE: Guitarist-singer/songwriters Dennis Castanares and Harold McBain recently performed a set of their own tunes, and a few covers, at the PACT gathering at Hood River Valley Adult Center. (PACT is Performances at Adult Center Theater, the newly-formed merger of Plays for Non-Profits and Adult Center Theater.) Board Chair Gary Young welcomed 20 or so folks who have performed or served as crew members for plays at the adult center, and the center kitchen crew served up soup and salad.
SEEN AND HEARD: “Throwing underhand is for old people,” a 20-something tells a 50-something tossing stones at Event Site beach ... new mural, kitchen and coffee stand in the works at Kickstand, and “Camp Randonnee” cafe and roastery (10 Speed) in the former Rack and Cloth in Mosier ... in a true Hood River twist, a Forester with its rear insignia altered to read “U ARU” ...
IN THE GARBON-ZONE: Dennis Castanares is also known as Alonzo Garbonzo, a gentle radical with at least three chords and the truth. His mic stand bears this placard: “Music for All Occasions: Extinction Events, Regime Changes, Defenestrations, Supernovas, Birthday Parties, and More.”
(“I might have to add “Pandemics,” Alonzo quipped.)
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.