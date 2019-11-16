WELL SAID: “Some things cannot be fixed. They can only be carried.” — Megan Devine
WELL DONE: Hood River Farmers’ Market moves to a new space for the winter on Dec. 7 — May Street School. New, that is, to the market, and the building itself just opened in September. The school commons is an open, well-lit space that will lend itself well to the event.
While you’re there, make a point of checking out Allison Fox’s latest mural, honoring the school’s dragon mascot. It’s hard to miss.
BUMPERSTICKER of the Week: “Catch the Buzz: Keep the Bees.”
POLICE SCANNER message of the week: “Caller said a guy killed a cougar roadkill and it’s at his house, and she doesn’t have an address except it’s at Jimmy Johnson’s house and everyone knows Jimmy Johnson.”
AUTUMN ADVICE: Alan Winans’ way to scoop up Fall’s fallen leaves:
“First: Line a large trash can with a large plastic leaf bag.
“Second: Place can in the center of the project area.
“Third: Using a lawn mower with its grass catcher attached and wheels set at a high position; pass over the leaves as though you were mowing your lawn.
“Fourth: Empty grass catcher frequently into the lined garbage can!“
For good measure, we include a photo by Alan Winans of tamaracks on a hillside near Lolo Pass, above.
■
