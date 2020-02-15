WELL DONE: “The Vagina Monologues” directed by Judie Hanel, closed last week after playing to large audiences, including a packed opening night “Ladies Only” house — with one last-minute ticket-buyer, a male.
SEEN AND HEARD: A sunny Wednesday on the library lawn, a blanket spread with books, snacks, and two pair of snow boots ... yards still decorated with snowmen, angels and reindeer ... “Door stops for grips? Nice.” — said one robotics student to HRVHS’s Bryce Stanton, admiring the MIG team’s robot design innovation at the Feb. 8 SuperQualifier (see page A3).
SAGARD’OH! The 2020 Cidercraft magazine, out of Seattle, gave a nice write-up to Jasper Smith and his Basque-style cidery, Son of Man. “Producer to watch” they called him — true enough — yet put Son of Man in the wrong town. Son of Man is in Cascade Locks, not Hood River. Smith is hosting a Txotx (“choach”) release party on March 14 to kick off his third year.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
SEEN AND HEARD: A sunny Wednesday on the library lawn, a blanket spread with books, snacks, and two pair of snow boots ... yards still decorated with snowmen, angels and reindeer ... “Door stops for grips? Nice.” — said one robotics student to HRVHS’s Bryce Stanton, admiring the MIG team’s robot design innovation at the Feb. 8 SuperQualifier (see page A3).
SAGARD’OH! The 2020 Cidercraft magazine, out of Seattle, gave a nice write-up to Jasper Smith and his Basque-style cidery, Son of Man. “Producer to watch” they called him — true enough — yet put Son of Man in the wrong town. Son of Man is in Cascade Locks, not Hood River. Smith is hosting a Txotx (“choach”) release party on March 14 to kick off his third year.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
Seen or heard anything humorous or unusual? Email kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.