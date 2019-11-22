WELL DONE: “Thankfulness Month” in October at May Street invited students to write, on post-it notes, words of thanks and appreciation for fellow students and staff, and place them on sections of walls, and other places. Photo at right shows one placed on secretary Kim Maddy’s fan.
ART AND ABOUT: Works by Kaitlin Sweet of Hood River adorn the walls at Ground cafe. Her drawings and photos are whimsical but probing and her captions are intriguing, i.e. “Dwell on something lovely and kind (wisdom my Gma sweetly reminds me)” and “A reminder that all life is precious and nothing is every truly lost” on her intricate ferns-meet-felines “Natural Bones.”
Next to her works, instead of the usual “artist statement,” Sweet placed a “Life Style” pie chart dividing her life into roughly equal time “boiling water for tea, finding paint stains, laughing, and burning mouth on tea” and a sliver of time for “sleep.”
PLATE of the Week: O YIKES, on a Washington vehicle.
PORCH friend Guy Fenner responded to the Nov. 16 photo inquiry of the meaning within the chalk letters that someone scrawled in what looked like a jumbled way on a building at Oak and Third streets. The letters had nothing to do with “string theory.” Guy saw the message within the alternating sequence:
“Strength Unity”
BUMPERSTICKER of the Week: “Orgone Now” — Nothing to do with our fair state, instead the white-on-green bumper sticker appears to be an ironic joke on the meaning of orgone: “a pseudoscientific spiritual concept,” dating from the 1930s, “variously described as an esoteric energy or hypothetical universal life force.,” Wikipedia says.
Sure, some “orgone,” coming right up.
