WELL SAID: — ‘Old future’s gone, old future’s gone/war is the beast of last resort/the old future’s gone.” — John Gorka
WELL DONE: Writes Emily Reed, “Wildwood Academy students have completed well over 1,000 hours of community service this school year — including with FISH Food Bank, Bright Beginnings Preschool and Anson’s Bike Buddies, where they repaired and donated over 50 bikes to kids in need. They also had fun throwing over 100,000 dodgeballs, but that’s just a rough estimate.”
SEEN AND HEARD: Five-year-old visiting grandma who lives next to an orchard, saying grandma “lives in a pear forest” ... Citizen and police officer, rounding a corner of a building from opposite directions and nearly colliding ... man struggling to pull a bike through the sliding door of his van, at the same time pushing his eager-to-get-out dog back inside ...
COMFORT ZONE: Or, in and out of ... “So my husband, my sister, and my mother-in-law have all shown art work at The Columbia Center for the Arts over the years, and now its my turn,” writes Ellen Wylde of Hood River. “Thirty-seven years after graduating art school, I have my first pieces in a show called ‘Functional Art.” Wylde’s work, (in photo, with painting by Beth Lyons complementing the chair) remains on view with the rest of “Functional Art” through June 30.
EXIT-STENTIALISM: Read the sign on the service door at the old Shari’s (soon to be revived as Tilly Jane’s) “This Door Is Not An Entrance or Exit.”
ONE EYE OPENER: A Jeep was seen around town recently, modified in blue-and-yellow duct tape and labeled “Minion” above the Washington plate, and a sticker reading “Stop Moving to Oregon.”
