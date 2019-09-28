WELL SAID: “There’s no simple explanation/ for anything important any of us do/ And yeah, the human tragedy/ consists of the necessity/ of livin’ with the consequences/ under pressure, under pressure.”
— The Tragically Hip
WELL DONE: Jim and Carol Reed of Hood River are profiled in the October issue of Better Homes & Gardens’ autumn-themed edition. Jacquie Barone passed the note onto The Porch.
The article on the Reeds is called “That’s the Spirit!” and subtitled, “Three Generations Pull Out All the Stops to Make the Most of Halloween and Their Time with Each Other.” The Reeds are quoted saying of their home, “It can easily look like a haunted house with all the fall layers. The grandkids love it.”
Besides highlighting their lovely yard and home, the article focuses on the family tradition of elaborate Halloween costumes inspired by Jim’s beekeeping profession and their daughter Stephanie’s and grandkids’ love of Harry Potter characters.
OCTOTHORPE THIS: A word we all need to know: Octothorpe — “Colloquially known as the pound sign or hashtag, the actual name of the ‘#’ character is ‘octothorpe.’ It became associated with internet trends in August 2007.”
CATCH the Crag Rat on KOPB: Bernie Wells, a long-time black-checked volunteer, does an informative and endearing voice-over to new and historic photos of Cloud Cap in a promotional spot airing on public TV (channel 10).
BUMPER STICKER of the Week: On a pickup truck, “This is a hybrid: It runs on gas and oil.”
CAPPING IT OFF: In a Porch from three years ago, we included a photo (above) of the 30 or so Jaritas’ caps pressed into the tar seams in the Hood River News parking lot, surrounding the popular El Cuate food truck. The whimsical practice has since snaked in all directions to the tune of 1,000-and-counting caps, most of them firmly embedded, many smoothed over and many others rusted into the asphalt. In the photo, a whole new crop on the El Cuate counter seems poised to join the tar decor.
PHOTOGRAPHER Jim Greenleaf made effective use of a pool flotation noodle while shooting water polo Tuesday at Hood River Aquatic Center (see photo).
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
