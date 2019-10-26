WELL SAID: ”Great oracle/ sleeping through the centuries/ awaken now at last and tell us/ how to save us from ourselves/ and how to survive our rulers.” — Lawrence Ferlinghetti.
WELL DONE: Fresh set of signs on the Vannet Court wall at HRVHS, for posting of winning athletics and activities programs.
SHADES of Tom McCall: “Welcome to Oregon: Now Go Home” — decal in a car rear window.
SEEN AND HEARD: Crows swarming fallen, broken chestnuts on State Street next to Tsuruta Park ... softball players batting, running and throwing, slipping, sliding and slogging in heavy rain ... “Maybe in this rain we can finally win a game!” ...
GOODBYE, SUMMER: The last drips will fall from cones at Mike’s Ice Cream on Oct. 31. As with every Halloween, the cones and cups are free that last day of the month as the Oak Street stand closes for the season.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
