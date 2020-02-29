WELL SAID: “Perhaps the feelings that we experience when we are in love represent a normal state. Being in love shows a person who (they) should be.” — Anton Chekhov
(Gender updated from 19th century norms.)
WELL DONE: In the “nice problem to have, department, the Hood River Warming Shelter came into possession of several dozen hats, knitted by the folks at Parkhurst House for those in need of warm headgear. The hats are mostly too small for shelter guests, so Riverside Community Church (where the shelter is housed) passed them along to The Next Door Inc.’s Family Services Program. The hat labels read, “Warming hearts one hat at a time.”
ELECTION-NEARING: Date to remember: April 28 is the deadline to register to vote in the May 19 Primary. Hey, this will be the first election ever with free postage-paid ballot envelopes; how’s that for incentive?
SEEN AND HEARD: Intoxicated patron at wine bar, hogging the mic and laughing ... During Super Bowl, Dr. Pat Freeman faithfully flying his Kansas City Chiefs banner over the top of his dental clinic sign ... retro way to teach motor skills: Westside Elementary PE teacher Brandon Bertram’s moveable calisthetic disks (see photo) still do the trick ...
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
Sit a spell on The Porch; seen or heard anything humorous or unusual? Email kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
