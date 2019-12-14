WELL SAID: “Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it ‘white’.”
— Bing Crosby
WELL DONE: Holiday lights, all over the place, complemented by the Downtown Business Association’s holiday window display contest. It harkens to the Chamber of Commerce’s annual lighting judging discontinued 15 or so years ago.
See our Dec. 25 Kaleidoscope for a images of lighting displays.
SAVE YOUR CORK: 2nd Wind Sports hosts a Re-Cork donation box near the front door, for anyone to recycle their wine bottle corks. The station features a nifty bilingual description of “How It Works”: harvest/cotecha, bottle/embotella, drink/bebe, recycle/recicia, grind/muele, create/crea. Among the reuses for cork is in shock-absorbing footwear inserts, sold at sports stores.
BASIC ACAI on Oak Street hosts “Morning Dance Party,” Dec. 15 with “warm drinks, stretching, music and dance,” from 7:30-9 a.m.; $10 suggested donation, “all proceeds donated.” Reserve your spot at 541-645-4534.
WORTH A LOOK: Hood River Art Club’s display, including the acrylic “Misty Mt. Hood,” by Frank Gage, in the Jeanne Marie Gaulke meeting room, ground floor of Hood River Library, just around the corner from the Lions Peace Posters by local students, on display in Library Lane. (See our Dec. 18 edition for images of the posters.)
