WELL SAID: “Join forces; dip our oars into the water/and all pull together, moving forward./Don’t just accept the norm, challenge./ Don’t look away look up; pay attention, care.”
— Allyson Pate of Hood River in her thoughtful “Lessons Learned 2019” holiday letter
WELL DONE: Sixteen years of friendly service from Dale Love of Hood River Supply, who retired last week.
SEEN AND HEARD: “Happy New Year” card and bag filled with beer and chips left each New Year’s Day for Hood River Garbage Service workers by a Pine Street resident ...
— Kirby Neumann-Rea;
