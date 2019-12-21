WELL DONE: Soroptimists International Hood River, stepping up for Helping Hands Against Violence with a painting party and a list of donations including gift cards. (Needed: Used but reuseable kitchen objects such as pots and pans to equip the shelter’s apartment where women victimized by abuse get back on their feet ...)
SEEN AND HEARD: “Money Well Wasted,” reads six-inch letters across the windshield of a shiny Willys driving down 12th Street ... car adorned with a series of peeling, rose-themed decals ... the large prop packages under the Hood River holiday tree, brightly wrapped and still in place, two weeks after the ceremony ... “I’m just getting started with my shopping,” a woman says on Dec. 19 (and surely she is not alone).
STRANGE is the feeling of seeing, for the first time since trading it in, a car you used to own — running a red light downtown.
HEIGHT OF IRONY: Beall’s “STORE CLOSING” sign to the right of the door, and to the left: “Buy your Amazon HUB here.”
LOW POINT OF IRONY: Good taste dissuades us from publishing a photo of the sticker, but how can a “believer” in good conscience place an image on their car of Sasquatch urinating on the words “Non-Believers”?
PURPLE DUST? The sign at Classic Car Wash asks, “Purple dust got you down, leave it behind here.” If my research is correct, purple dust is a residue left on new vehicles that had been transported by train — the rail iron combining with other particulates to leave a distinct, and stubborn patina, particularly on wheel covers.
DEC. 24 is the deadline to cast your vote for best window display among 16 Downtown Business Association member merchants. Pick up a token inside any of the stores and leave it in a box at the place of your choosing. (The Doug’s window is where you can see which employees are “mischievous” and which are “magical.” Of course, this is neither an endorsement nor a suggestion of “naughty and nice.”)
TAKE A seat on The Porch. If you see anything offbeat or unusual ... or notably mundane ... send it to kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
