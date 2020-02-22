WALKING ... EAD? Those three letters are all that is left of the road sign “STOP AHEAD” on 13th just north of Taylor. The diamond-shaped sign itself, the jaunty “walking man” symbol, in matching yellow, was knocked over almost a month ago. No one has come to replace it. Accompanying photo was taken at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 24.
SEEN AND HEARD: Car driving down Pine Street with a single, ripe, banana on the bumper ... “free” sign on a six-foot-long wooden palette, leaning against a car ... patron at the library: “I read that book, now I want to listen to it” ... rental cabin, with boarded up window and a cardboard sign reading “YES” ... gardening trowels next to snow shovels on local porches ...
A GRANT IN THE HAND: Oregon Arts Commission has given Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association a $1,500 Small Operating Grant (for arts organizations with budgets under $150,000), one of 101 in the state; preliminary plans by CGOA are to use the funds for its May production — an unusual one: “A Light In The Void,” described as “a concert blending stories told by world-class scientists with dramatic theatrics, and orchestral accompaniment.” Stay tuned.
— Kirby Neumann-Rea
