Once again, CAST brings “The Vagina Monologues,” directed by Judie Hanel, to audiences in the Columbia River Gorge. Much has changed in society as well as the play since Hanel first directed the show in 2006. Sarah Savitt, publisher at The New Yorker, believes that playwright Eve Ensler’s creation is still urgent, particularly in light of the current #MeToo and Time’s Up movement.
“We see talent, breadth of experience and beautiful generosity for the future of women everywhere,” Ensler said.
Cast members are Leilani Gibson, Kim Robichaud, Desiree Amyx, Julie Hatfield, Kathy Williams, Irene Fields, Cynthia Yoshida and Peter Cornelison. “I’m honored to work with a great cast that is pouring their heart and soul into this show,” said Hanel.
CAST is partnering with Thrive in bringing this evening of comedy, moments of aching tragedy and a sense of female solidarity, Hanel said.
The Vagina Monologues opens on Jan. 31 with a Ladies Only Little Black Dress event at the art center. If you attend the Little Black Dress Event, you will receive VIP seating, hearty appetizers and wine, a silent auction and much more for $60 per person. General admission on opening night is $30 for the show and a glass of wine. The show also runs on Feb. 1-2 and Feb. 7-9 and admission is $20.
Tickets are available at Columbia Center for the Arts or Waucoma Bookstore.
