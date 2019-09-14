One play opens this weekend, and another on Sept. 20, just as another closes, and two more openings follow in the first week of October.
There will be even more dramas, comedies, and a musical to come between now and Christmas as the multi-faceted Gorge theater scene hits one of its busiest seasons ever.
If you’re keeping tally, the list through December comes to at least nine separate productions at venues in Hood River, The Dalles, Bingen, and Stevenson.
(Make that 10: While not theater per se, add to that “Cemetery Tales” — actors present living history at Idlewilde Cemetery, opening Sept. 20; details on page A6.)
A “Radio Christmas” radio theater revue will open in December at Adult Center Theater and, as published before, opening in October is “Newsies” at Hood River Valley High School, and “Our Town” at Adult Center Theater in November (Plays For Non-Profits production).
Also on the November list: “Turn of the Screw” by the newly minted company Ambiguous Theater, opening Nov. 8 and staging at Eagles Club in Stevenson, The Mint in The Dalles (it’s the basement space at Freebridge Brewery, perfect for a classic ghost story) and Elks Lodge in Hood River.
‘Double Crossed’
Serious Theater returns for a second season starting with the original melodrama “Double Crossed in The Dalles” opening Sept. 20, with dinner theater on Sept. 22. Music is by local artist Garry Estep; tickets at showtix4U.com. Performances are at Zion Sawyer Hall, 101 W. 10th, The Dalles.
‘Noises Off’ opens
Big Britches Productions is presenting a comedy, “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn.
Shows are Sept. 13-14, Sept. 19-21, and Sept. 26-28 at 7:30 p.m., with Sept. 15 and 22 matinees at 2 p.m. at The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen. Admission $18 adult, $12 children.
This British farce is about a traveling theater troupe presenting their own show: “Nothing On.” Director Joe Garoutte said, “We first see the troupe during final dress rehearsal and realize immediately that their show is not going well. After they hit the road, the show has not improved, and has gotten worse in some ways.”
The set, a main character in the show, is two stories tall with numerous doors. With the help of a crew, the set rotates 180 degrees twice during the show. Tickets are available at the door or online at bigbritches.org. Getting tickets early is highly recommended.
‘Sylvia’ closes
Plays for Nonprofits’ “Sylvia,” a fundraiser for Helping Hands Against Violence and Hood River Adopt A Dog, closes Sept. 13-14. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. — with a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Sept. 15 — at Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 seniors and students (13-17), and are available at Waucoma, Klindts, www.showtix4u.com and at the door. The play is rated PG-13 for language.
‘Murder Ballad’ is next
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents “Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical” Oct. 3, Oct. 5-6, and Oct. 11-13 at 7 p.m. at a new venue — River City Saloon. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for CGOA members and $5 for youth ages 10-17 (note: minors must purchase food); purchase at the door or at gorgeorchestra.org.
A free preview night is planned on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at 64 Taphouse.
Local actors Michelle Firsching, Luke Firsching, Emily Vawter and Tommy Fliss sing their way through a 90-minute score.
Stage band is comprised of director Mark Steighner (keyboards), Dennis Castanares (guitar), Paul Thompson (bass) and Michel Grodner/Jason Hartmann (drums).
Correction
The Sept. 11 photo caption for “Noises Off” had one misspelling and another actor misidentified. Shown were April Sampson and Jennifer Harty, along with actor William Thayer-Daugherty.
