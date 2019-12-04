“The Snow Queen” opens Dec. 7 at Columbia Center for the Arts.
Director and adaptor Sullivan Mackintosh set the stage for her latest youth theater project:
“Winter is a good time for stories about friendship and community, a good time to reflect on our memories and invite a change in perspective, and also a time where grief and loss are at the forefront of many hearts.
“In ‘The Snow Queen,’ each of these aspects of winter are a part of our story.”
Hans Christian Andersen’s original fairy tale centers on a young girl and her resilience as she adventures to save her friend from the Snow Queen — but interestingly, the heroine never actually encounters the Snow Queen, Mackintosh notes.
“We hardly see the title character. When I was introduced to the Russian folktale “Snegurochka” (The Snow Maiden) by my dear friend and co-writer Sam Reiter, I saw an opportunity to give the Snow Queen more presence in her own story.
“The cast and I are very excited to share this new adaptation. The actors each contributed so much to the creation of this piece throughout development of the script and staging,” Mackintosh said.
“A new play is always a fascinating project, and without the insight of each actor and crew member, this play would never exist as it does today — a hundred thousand thanks to each of them, and to you, dear audience, for sharing this time with us.”
TICKETS AND TIMES
Billed as a “World Premier Holiday Show,” the production runs Dec. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 12-13 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for children and seniors.
‘Christmas Radio’ opens at PACT
Performances at the Adult Center Theater (PACT) presents the multi-faceted “Christmas Radio,” opening Dec.12 — schedule has been changed from an earlier publication.
The Dec. 12 final rehearsal, is open to the public, admission by donation.
The show’s regular run is Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door for individuals, $20 for groups and families with proceeds supporting Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels and other community programs.
‘Charlotte’s Webb’ auditions Dec. 16-17
CCA Children’s Theater presents “Charlotte’s Web” in March. Auditions are Dec. 16-17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., callbacks Dec. 18 if needed. Needed are adults, older teens and six children.
CCA is located at 215 Cascade Ave.
