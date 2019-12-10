This is holiday theater weekend as “Christmas Radio” at Hood River Valley Adult Center Theater starts and ends, and “The Snow Queen,” directed by Sullivan Mackintosh, concludes its run.
“The Snow Queen” is adapted from the original story by Hans Christian Andersen and incorporates elements of the Russian folktale “The Snow Maiden;’ recommended for ages 6 and up.
“Christmas Radio” presents four segments, three being presentations from 1940s and 1950s radio shows: “Fibber McGee and Molly and the White Christmas Tree,” “Dragnet,” and “Gift of the Magi.” The Columbiaires also perform. Gary Young directs and Dennis Morgan is emcee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.