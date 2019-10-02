Four local productions arrive in October and early November: “Newsies,” at Hood River Valley High School; “Our Town,” at Adult Center Theater; “An Evening of Poe” at Columbia Center for the Arts, and “Turn of the Screw,” from Ambiguous Theater, at rotating venues.
Young actor needed for key role in ‘Our Town’
Plays for Non-Profits’ fall production of “Our Town” has been cast with the exception of the role of George Gibbs, the “boy next door” who falls in love with the girl next door.
If interested in auditioning for this role and joining the 15-member ensemble, contact Lynda Dallman at 541-380-3819 or Lynda.dallman@gmail.com.
This is a role for a young man, age 18-25. It requires memorizing about 50 lines, attending rehearsals two nights per week in October from 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center Theater and appearing in six performances on Nov. 2, Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-16. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
‘Leading Ladies’ auditions next month
Big Britches Productions announces that auditions for “Leading Ladies,” a play by Ken Ludwig, previously announced for October, are postponed to Nov. 18-20.
“Leading Ladies” is a comedy involving two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” in the Amish country.
There are roles for five men and three women. For more information visit bigbritches.org.
‘Cell’ staged Oct. 4-6
“Cell,” an immigration story, returns to the ACT stage at the Hood River Valley Adult Center for a limited three-performance run Oct. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
The play, presented as a staged reading, was written by playwright Cassandra Medley and performed nationally by an all-black cast. It was performed last year in Hood River with an all-Anglo cast; the script has been updated, and a fourth cast member added.
The return of “Cell” to the ACT stage is made possible by a grant from the Salvador Fund of the Community Gorge Foundation.
The story follows three women workers at an immigration center. This year’s production will be a staged performance with an all Hispanic cast: Viviana Rafalowski as Rosa, Sonia Marquez as Marta, Leti Valle as Jenny and Juan Reyes as Leo. Following each performance, there will be a community talk-back with the playwright, actors and the director, Gary Young, allowing for an exploration into immigration issues in light of the play and the national situation.
