After a quiet summer on the local stage, a long list of new productions is in the works for September through November in Hood River and Bingen.
In the next three months, a total of seven new productions will hit local stages.
“Cell: An Immigration Story” by Cassandra Medley comes to Adult Center Theater Oct. 4-6. Tickets are $10 each or $20 per family at the door. The venue is Hood River Valley Adult Center, on the Heights at Brookside and Sterling Place.
A community talk-back is planned after each performance.
The Hood River Valley High School drama department’s production of the musical “Newsies” will come to Bowe Theater in October (details below).
In November: “Tales of Poe” at Columbia Center for the Arts and “Our Town,” at Adult Center Theater, a producation of Plays For Non-Profits. Gary Young plays the Stage Manager. See below for audition information.
‘Sylvia’ opens Sept. 6
Dana Tickner has the title, canine, role in “Sylvia,” the next production of Plays For Non-Profits, opening Sept. 7 at Columbia Center for the Arts.
The comedy was written by A. J. Gurney. Tickets are available at Waucoma Books in Hood River, Klindt’s Bookstore in The Dalles and online at showtix4u.com.
David Dye will in the role of Greg, Kate is played by Eden McGrew, and Jesse Harkins (recently seen as at CCA as Snoopy in “A Charlie Brown Christmas”) plays the multiple roles of Tom, Phyllis and Leslie.
Proceeds benefit Hood River Adopt A Dog and Helping Hands Against Violence.
Performances on Sept. 6-7 and Sept. 13-14 are at 7:30 p.m. and on Sept. 8 and 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Auditions: ‘An Evening of Poe’
Auditions are Aug. 15-16 for “An Evening of Poe,” which tells the fantasized story of poet and author Edgar Allan Poe. Narrated by an older version of himself, Poe shares his life story through some of his most famous works, including “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
Teen and adult actors eighth grade and up are needed to fill a variety of ensemble and character roles. Auditions times are Thursday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m., or Friday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. in the CCA theater. Performances will be Nov. 8-9 at Columbia Center for the Arts.
“This show walks the line between reality and fantasy, and is full of creepy Victorian goodness,” said Director Zora Richardson of The Dalles, who adapted the script.
Auditions: ‘Our Town’
Plays for Non-Profits and Hood River Valley Adult Center Theater host auditions for Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. Callbacks will be by invitation on Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m.
Needed are 12 men and six women age 10 and up. Performances are the first two weeks of November.
Constructing ‘Noises Off!’ at Big Britches
A large, two-story, rotating set is under construction at Bingen Theater for “Noises Off!”, the next production of Big Britches Productions.
“The set is essentially a major character,” producer Bruce Ludwig said.
Douglas Hawksworth designed the set, and construction is by Director Joe Garoutte, Jake Camp, Jim Yue and Leslie Saunders. (Camp, a local theater regular five-10 years back who has been performing in Portland for several years, is also helping with sound for the effects-laden “Noises Off!”)
The three-act play-within-a-play, is a tale of onstage and backstage mischief, missed entrances and exits, mishaps and misdirection, in which the players become audience and perspectives change with rollicking results.
Cast members are Zachary Tyynismaa as Lloyd, Ashley Will as Poppy, Amalia Vasquez as Brooke, April Sampson as Belinda, William Thayer-Daugherty as Garry, Miguel Vasquez as Frederick, Conner Ward as Tim, Jennifer Harty as Dotty and Jim Yue as Selsdon.
Performances are Sept. 13-14, 19-21, and 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets available at bigbritches.org.
Stages plans ‘Murder Ballad’, ‘West Side Story’
Stages Musical Theater will be presenting the off-Broadway hit, “Murder Ballad,” in October. Auditions for “West Side Story” will happen in mid to late October, with performances in March.
For information about joining any CGOA ensemble, email info@gorgeorchestra.org or msteighner@gmail.com.
Read all about it! Newsies’ opens Oct. 25
The Hood River Valley High School drama department presents “Newsies,” directed by Rachel Harry and opening Oct. 25-27. Shows continue Nov. 1-3 and Nov. 9-10.
Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7 p.m.; shows on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 are at 2 p.m.
Tickets for both productions can be purchased either at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door. HRVHS productions often sell out so it is advisable to purchase in advance.
Bowe Theater has adaptive technology for the hearing impaired.
Want a sneak preview?
Cast members will perform numbers from the show at the HRVHS open house on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.