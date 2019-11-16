“Our Town” concludes its redux run this weekend and “Turn of the Screw” continues its road show, this weekend in The Dalles and at Hood River Elks next weekend.
Ambiguous Theater presents “Turn of the Screw” at The Mint in The Dalles Friday and Saturday, and “Our Town” is at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Director Lynda Dallman is on her fourth turn as “Our Town” director, most recently in 2006 at Columbia Center for the Arts as a production of the old CAST troupe.
Proceeds from this “Our Town” benefit Meals on Wheels, the senior nutrition program that operates at the Adult Center. Theater veteran Gary Young portrays the Stage Manager in a the somber but uplifting tale of the fictional town of Grovers Corners, N.H.
Two years ago, a theater space was created in the main Kathleen Hanel Room at the Adult Center; the stage’s lighting and sound have been upgraded at ACT.
After 11 years, it’s the final show for Plays for Non-Profits, which in 2020 merges with Adult Center Theater to become PACT.
Plays For Non-Profits and Adult Center Theater have recently joined forces to merge their theatre production companies into PACT, Performances at Adult Center Theater.
Operating under the umbrella of the Hood River Valley Adult Center, Dallman will serve as the artistic director, and Young will be the PACT committee chair, reporting to the Adult Center’s Board of Directors.
“It’s nice to have a home. It’s an ideal venue with recent lighting and sound upgrades, plus free and easy parking for audiences,” said Dallman. “We may also visit other venues, such as the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles, but the adult center will serve as our primary base of operations.”
“We’re excited to extend our reach and expand our audiences,” said Young. “Adult Center Theater has primarily donated proceeds to Meals on Wheels, but PACT will benefit additional local nonprofits.”
Amy Mallett, Executive Director of HRVAC, supports PACT’s formation. “I like to say that if it’s happening, it’s happening at the center.”
Dallman and Young are putting the finishing touches on PACT’s 2020 season, which Dallman said will include social commentary productions as well as well-known crowd pleasers.
PACT welcomes volunteers of all stripes, from actors to technical and stage crew. “We want PACT to be a true local theater, something that includes everyone in our community,” said Young. “And we’re happy to train folks who want to give it a shot.” Interested people are encouraged to contact Lynda Dallman at 541-380-3819 or Gary Young at 541-399-2157 for more information.
‘Our Town’ ends
“Our Town” wraps up at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hood River Valley Adult Center Theater. Tickets at the door or at www.showtix4u.com
.
The active Gorge theater scene just saw two productions close last weekend: “Evening of Poe” at Columbia Center for the Arts and “Newsies” at HRVHS.
More productions are on the horizon in December: “The Snow Queen” at CCA, and two radio-theater shows, “A Christmas Carol” at Serious Theater in The Dalles and “Holiday Show” at Adult Center Theater.
‘Holiday Show’ auditions
Auditions for the ACT Holiday show will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Hood River Adult Center at 6 p.m.
The show will be a re-creation of radio programs from the 1940s, which means the actors will use scripts (meaning minimal memorization is involved) during the performances on Dec. 12-15.
There are 12 roles for men’s voices, nine roles for women’s voices, and three roles for children’s voices.
The show is directed by Young and musical director is Bill Weiler.
Charlie Buss and Maza Brady are presenting the Columbiares, who will close the show with an audience sing-along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.