“Short Plays by Local Authors” comes to the ACT stage at the Adult Center for three performances this weekend: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
All shows are at Hood River Valley Adult Center, on the Heights, next to Gorge Athletic Club.
Kirby Neumann-Rea will introduce the plays and leads a “talk-back” session with the playwrights after each performance.
The plays are:
Murder mystery “The Case of the Striking Red Shoes,“ Jim Tindall’s ode to old time radio played with more than a tip of the hat to the 1940s and ‘50s crime detectives — with a modern application. Actors are Michael Beckner, Barbara Young, Pam Tindall and Jim Tindall.
Kay Smithwick’s “Woman by the Dumpster.” During her performance you’ll find yourself front row center in a church pew confronted by a woman with a clear vision of life informed by her homelessness.
“R-H-Y-T-I-D-O-M-E” by Gary Young. Burt learned to spell the title word in the fifth grade. He was flying high then — and he’d like to be again, but Janice brings him crashing back to earth, temporally at least. Joe Garoutte and April Sampson provide the laughter and wonder why Kathy Williams joins them as Sam — an angel of sorts.
Tickets are $10 at the door with funds going to support Meals on Wheels.
For more about ACT, go to the new webpage, www.adultcentertheatre.com.
■
“Much Ado About Shakespeare” production opens this weekend at Columbia Center for the Arts, June 21-22, and continues on June 28-29. Details in Happenings, page A9, and find a photo in KidSpace, page A10.
