A group has formed at Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) called Columbia River Theatreworks (CRT).
CCA was seeking to reimagine and create a theater group that is inclusive and welcoming to the entire theater community, both those that create it and those that watch it, according to CRT co-founder Judie Hanel.
“A few years ago, the group known as CAST produced as many as five plays, including a musical per year. That group was broken up, and several theater entities popped up in the area as a result,” Hanel said in a press release.
“CCA knows its mission includes being a hub for theater in the Columbia Gorge. To not only create it, but encourage its growth and vibrancy in our community,” she said.
Columbia Center for the Arts was created in 2005 with a triple focus in mind; to provide a place for local art in its Gallery, to provide excellent theater both local and otherwise, and to provide education in the Arts with a myriad of different classes.
Columbia Gorge Theatreworks board is comprised of Emily Vawter and Jim Yue (Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association), Bill Weiler (PACT), Hanel, Joe Garoutte, and Katrina Zavalney (CCA), and Leilani Gibson and Tom Burns who are community members. The Columbia River Theatreworks mission is “to promote and provide live theater with and for the Columbia Gorge community.”
CRT is helping CCA to offer master classes in acting, directing, voice, improv, playwriting, auditioning, and physical theater.
Theatreworks is also looking at a show that they will produce this summer at Columbia Center for the Arts, and potentially offering a larger season in 2021. Executive Director Leith Gaines, and the members of Columbia River Theatreworks welcome any and all suggestions and questions regarding this new group.
‘Bob: A Life’ in the works at Big Britches
After the five-course feast that was local theater in the Gorge in March, next up is “Bob: A Life In Five Acts,” in May at Bingen Theater, courtesy of Big Britches Productions.
Joe Garoutte directs the play by Pete Sinn Nachtrieb; it’s divided into five acts, each corresponding with a period in the life of Bob, once an abandoned orphan who is on a lifelong quest to become “a great man.”
In the cast are David Dye, Michele Firsching, Emily Hoffman-Vawter, Connor Ward, Kim Robichaud, Leilani Gibson, Abby Rankin, Emily Fitzgerald, Jake Camp, Joe Schneider and Knowa Reavy.
