Cast of “Noises Off,” opening Sept. 13 at Bingen Theater. From left are: Conner Ward as Tim, Ashley Will as Poppy, April Sampson as Belinda, Miguel Vasquez as Frederick, Jim Yue as Selsdon, Jennifer Harty as Dotty, William Thayer-Daugherty as Garry, Zachary Tyynismaa as Lloyd, and Amalia Vasquez as Brooke.