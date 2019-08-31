Two weeks ago, we wrote that the Gorge theater scene would witness seven productions between September and November.
Now, add to that newly-announced shows in September and November and another starting in early December.
That, and auditions in mid-September for a Judy Hanel Productions revival of “The Vagina Monologues” to begin Jan. 31.
Auditions for the Children’s Theater Holiday Show “The Snow Queen: A New Adaptation” by Sullivan Mackintosh and Sam Reiter happen in early September.
Choose between Monday, Sept 2 or Tuesday, Sept. 3, both at 6-8 p.m. Adults, teens, and kids in fourth grade and older are invited to audition.
All auditions will take place at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave.
There is no need to prepare anything for auditions, but wear clothes and shoes you can move in, and be prepared to list all scheduling conflicts between Oct. 5 and Dec. 16.
If you cannot attend auditions but would still like to be considered for a role, please email Sullivan at theatre@columbiaarts.org by Sept. 3. Rehearsals begin in October 2019. Dress rehearsals (mandatory for all cast and crew) are Dec. 1-4. Shows run Dec. 7-16.
Auditions for ‘The Vagina Monologues’
Auditions will be held for “The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler and directed by Judie Hanel, on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. and Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade.
“The Vagina Monologues” is an Obie Award-winning play of a forbidden zone. It introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices that address new issues women face today.
“We are looking for a range of ages and ethnicity that represent the broad cross-section of voices expressed throughout the play,” Hanel said.
Roles are for women ages 20 to 65 (five roles) and men ages 20 to 65 (two roles).
“We cherish the diversity of humanity, a diversity which includes differences in sex, age, race, ethnicity, and national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity,” Hanel said.
To read the show prior to auditions, contact Hanel at judieh@gorge.net. Performance dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 1-2, and Feb. 7-9. Opening Night, Jan. 31, will be “The Little Black Dress Event and Ladies Only” night.
”Sylvia” — opens Sept. 6-7, Columbia Center for the Arts
Plays for Non Profits presents the two-act comedy by A.R. Gurney with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. at CCA, 215 Cascade Ave.
Deb Currier, a professor of theater arts at Western Washington University, directs, and Lynda Dallman is producer. Proceeds help Helping Hands Against Violence and Hood River Adopt A Dog. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students (13-17) and available at Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River, Klindt’s Bookstore in The Dalles and online at www.showtix4u.com.
The show is rated PG-13 for adult language.
“Noises Off!” opens Sept. 13-14 at Bingen Theater
Opening weekend performances of the three-act comedy are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, and Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 at bigbritches.org.
“Turn of the Screw” opening Nov. 8 from Ambiguous Theater
Kathleen Morrow and David Dye are featured in a play by Jeffrey Hatcher from the classic ghost story by Henry James.
Shows are Nov. 8-23 at three venues progressively: Eagles Club in Stevenson Nov. 8-9, The Mint in The Dalles Nov. 15-16, and Elks Lodge in Hood River Nov. 22-23.
Tickets are $15, seniors and students $12, www.showtix4u.com.
Serious Theater — Original melodrama “Double Crossed in The Dalles” opens Sept. 20 (dinner theater), Sept. 22 (regular shows.)
Written by local playwright Linda Beiter, the play goes to the days when The Dalles was the end of the Oregon Trail. Intended for mature audiences.
Music is by local artist Garry Estep. Tickets at www.showtix4u.com
