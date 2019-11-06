“An Evening of Poe” runs this weekend only at Columbia Center for the Arts; “Our Town” opens at ACT Theater; and Ambiguous Theatre presents “The Turn of the Screw” by Jeffrey Hatcher from a book by Henry James.
In addition, “Newsies” continues on stage at Hood River Valley High School.
“The Turn of the Screw” is based on the tale of suspense, horror and repressed sexuality by Henry James.
This adaptation by Hatcher gives the famous story yet another turn of its own, notes director Tom Burns. Actors David Dye and Kathleen Morrow adopt multiple roles in the story.
The show does a three-venue Gorge tour starting in Stevenson this weekend. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. on these dates:
Nov. 8-9 — Eagles Lodge 150 First St., Stevenson
Nov. 15-16 — The Mint Building (Freebridge Brewery), 710 E. Second St., The Dalles
Nov. 22-23 — Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River
Tickets are $15 for adults; seniors and students $12.
Tickets available online at showtix4u.com and at the door.
Adult Center Theater and Plays For Non-Profits stage “Our Town,” directed by Lynda Dallman.
The Thornton Wilder classic examines a New Hampshire town “in its livin’, in its marryin’, and in its dyin’.”
“Our Town” with Gary Young in the Everyman “Stage Manager” role, runs Nov. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
The play continues Nov. 15-16 at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students; showtix4u.com, at the door, or at Waucoma Bookstore.
The cast includes Emily Fitzgerald as Emily Webb and Joseph Durham as George Gibbs, the teenagers who live next door to each other and fall in love.
“Evening of Poe” is an adaptation of several works by Edgar Allan Poe, crafted into a single narrative story, woven of poetry, dance and classic short stories — some of them narrated by Edgar in his older and younger selves.
The show is being presented by Columbia Center for the Arts Nov. 8-9. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m., and they are the only two shows.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students and seniors, available at the CCA lobby (215 Cascade Ave., Hood River), at Waucoma Bookstore and at the door.
Zora Richardson, 16, of The Dalles, wrote this stage adaptation of Poe’s classics “The Raven,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and more. She is a participant in CCA’s Teen Theatre Apprenticeship run by Sullivan Mackintosh, acting artistic director.
“Evening of Poe,” though, isn’t a teen production — it’s performed by local residents hailing from several different generations.
