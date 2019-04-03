MediaRites, a nonprofit organization that provides, award-winning documentary, theater and outreach programs, has announced its production of “Three Immigrant and Refugee Stories” will be held at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River, on April 13 at 6 p.m.
The performance by Samson Syharath, Sofia Molina and Larry Toda is from MediaRites’ Theatre Diaspora and their recent Portland production of “Here On This Bridge: The –Ism Project,” originally directed by Catherine Ming T’ien Duffly.
Following the performance, a short discussion about exclusion and inclusion history of immigrants and refugees in Oregon will be moderated by Dmae Roberts, executive producer of MediaRites and Theatre Diaspora, with special guest Dr. Linda Tamura, author and Willamette University emeritus and a Hood River native.
The event is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
“Three Immigrant and Refugee Stories” is comprised of three stories about families who have struggled to find acceptance and understanding. Extracted from the full production of “The –Ism Project,” the performance covers the intersections of race with gender, orientation and national origin in an effort to bridge divides and encourage audience dialogue. The three stories featured are:
A gay Laotian man honors his refugee mother’s strength.
A Latina woman recalls the harrowing story of her mother escaping hardship and violence to cross The Rio Grande River to America.
An Asian American reflects on family history with Oregon’s exclusion laws.
Tamura will talk briefly about the Executive Order 9066 and its impact on Hood River Issei and Nisei. She is a Sansei, third generation Japanese American, and daughter of a World War II veteran. Raised on an orchard in Hood River.
In addition to “Nisei Soldiers Break their Silence,” Tamura is the author of “Hood River Issei.” She is involved in projects, exhibits and organizations educating and celebrating the history of Japanese Americans in Oregon.
“‘Three Immigrant and Refugee Stories’ comes at a time when we need to create bridges — not walls, to share stories and insights across our diverse communities toward a better understanding of humanity,” said Roberts. “We wanted to bring these stories to smaller towns across Oregon in hopes that it will lead to an enlightening talk with audience members about exclusion laws and its impact today on immigrants and refugees.”
Support for the Theatre Diaspora Oregon tour can be done via PayPal at www.theatrediaspora.org or mediarites.org. Theatre Diaspora is Oregon’s only professional Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) theater company, committed to portraying authentic AAPI cultural, historical and social perspectives to reach broad audiences, said a press release.
Theatre Diaspora strives to bridge communities to foster inclusion, social-awareness and open conversations on race and cultural diversity, celebrating the AAPI experience.
Theatre Diaspora is a project of MediaRites, a non-profit organization focused on cultural diversity by providing voices to the unheard, said a press release. To learn more, visit www.theatrediaspora.org.
MediaRites provides documentary, theater and outreach programs. Previous projects include the Peabody-winning “Crossing East,” the eight hour-documentary radio series; and Mei Mei, the film version of the Peabody-winning radio documentary.
