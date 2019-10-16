Between the bounty of fall fruit, the plethora of fall foliage, and the Gorge as a haven for runners as well as quilters, this weekend brings a big variety of events to the Hood River area.
Such an assemblage events means yet another super-busy Hood River weekend.
Hood To Coast Oregon Classic and the Columbia Gorge Marathon start and finish in Hood River Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The tent from last weekend’s big event, Harvest Fest, remains in place at the Event Site for the marathon.
The Fruit and Craft Fair runs Saturday and Sunday and the 11th annual Gorge Quilters Guild Show comes to Hood River Armory.
Fruit and Craft Fair
Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell is the scene for this annual celebration of local produce and arts and crafts.
Quilt Show at HR Amory
The Columbia River Gorge Quilters Guild’s 11th Annual Quilt Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 18-19, at the Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St. in Hood River (off Belmont).
Hood To Coast Classic
More than 1,000 participants are expected as the Hood To Coast Oregon Classic comes to Hood River for the first time, Saturday, capping off the HTC relay season with an event starting and finishing at Hood River marina green.
The staggered start has teams of runners beginning the race between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. from Port marina green (runners) and Parkdale Baptist Church (walkers).
An after party is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The most grueling part of the race is north from Odell via Ehrck Hill, Webster, and Dethman Ridge roads, to Highway 35.
The Classic is both a 61.4-mile run and a 48.8-mile walk. The walk starts at Parkdale Baptist Church, on Dee Highway at Quinn Road.
The looped course will take participants from downtown Hood River near Full Sail Brewing through the beautiful orchards towards the Cascade Mountain’s majestic views and serene waterways. The race will begin its downhill return to the Columbia River at Tamanawas Falls and Cold Spring Creek near Mt. Hood. The fast second half of the classic ends on the banks of the Columbia River.
Awards will be for top male and female finishers, top male and female and mixed teams, mixed-masters and champion teams. Hood To Coast runners were surveyed last year on where to hold the Oregon Classic, and Hood River was the choice.
Columbia Gorge Marathon
Registration is capped at 2,000 runners, who begin the course between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday from Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead, east of Hood River. Participants are taken to the starting line by bus; no parking will be available at the trailhead parking lot.
With the Marathon and Half-Marathon, runners will be heading east across Highway 35 out the Columbia Gorge Trail, and Highway 30 between Mosier and Rowena, and back to the Event Site throughout the day.
Quilt Show at Armory
The show will feature traditional and contemporary quilts by quilt makers of the Columbia River Gorge. Special exhibits will include: “Words”, a challenge for members of Beyond the Block: Art Quilters of the Gorge, as well as “Your Song,” challenge quilts done by Columbia River Gorge Quilters.
Also featured will be the Halloween ingenious animal creations of highly acclaimed local costume designer, Jaime Mack. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume to attend the show, and attendees can vote for Viewer’s Choice.
Enjoy on-going demonstrations and shop at vendor booths, including a brand new quilt shop that is opening just across the river, as well as a scissor sharpener, so bring your scissors and have them sharpened while you’re at the show.
The Quilter’s Market will feature a treasure trove of quilted items, fabrics, books, magazines, tools and more –- both new and gently used items.
“Our members clean out their sewing rooms and studios and we put it all on sale at great prices for you,” said Guild President Kim Vogel. “You’ll find fabric, patterns, tools, books, magazines … the works. We also have a consignment boutique that includes a selection of handmade items for sale.”
Throughout the show, there are on-going quilting demonstrations giving visitors a chance to see some new techniques and participate in hands-on projects they can take with them.
Admission is $6. For more information, visit gorgequiltersguild.org or email gorgequiltersguild@gmail.com
At the same time, The Dalles Art Center gallery is presenting a special exhibit of art quilts entitled “Fabric + Thread = Art.” The exhibit features work created by some of the finest art quilters in the Gorge and beyond. A combined total of more than 150 quilts will be on display in the two locations.
