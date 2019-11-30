A3 music, concert for dogs dec 5.JPG

Diana Beterbide and friends — including bell ringers Ziyad Ziada, right, and Jacob Kaplan (not pictured, Dae Dahlquist) put on a holiday concert Dec. 5 to raise money for local animal welfare organizations at Riverside Community Church beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children at the door. Riverside Chancel Choir and other singers, along with musicians on string and bass, fill out the evening’s bill.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea
On the heels of a fall season in local theater that saw five separate productions, three new holiday shows are in the wings.

“The Snow Queen” opens Dec. 7 at Columbia Center for the Arts. Billed as a “World Premier Holiday Show” by Sullivan Mackintosh and Sam Reiter, it runs Dec. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 12-13 at 7 p.m.,  and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Adapted from the original story by Hans Christian Andersen and incorporating elements of the Russian folktale “The Snow Maiden,” this play tells the tale of a young child on an adventure to save her friend from the ominous Snow Queen. Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for children and seniors.
Performances at the Adult Center Theater (PACT) presents the multi-faceted “Christmas Radio,” Dec. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m., and  Dec. 14-15 at 2 p.m.
The staged performances of ‘40s and ‘50s radio shows include music by Hood River’s own Columbiaires, comedy in “Fibber McGee and Molly,” drama in O. Henry’s timeless story, “The Gift of the Magi,” and the iconic “Dragnet.” Gary Young is producer, and Dennis Williams of The Dalles is master of ceremonies.
Tickets are $10 at the door for individuals, $20 for groups and families, with proceeds supporting HRVAC ’s Meals on Wheels and other community programs.
 
Serious Theater presents “A Weekend after Thanksgiving Christmas Show,” a 1940s radio-style version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with music and live sound effects, suitable for all ages. Performances are 8 p.m. on Nov. 29, 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union streets in The Dalles.

