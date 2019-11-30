“The Snow Queen” opens Dec. 7 at Columbia Center for the Arts. Billed as a “World Premier Holiday Show” by Sullivan Mackintosh and Sam Reiter, it runs Dec. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 12-13 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
Adapted from the original story by Hans Christian Andersen and incorporating elements of the Russian folktale “The Snow Maiden,” this play tells the tale of a young child on an adventure to save her friend from the ominous Snow Queen. Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for children and seniors.
The staged performances of ‘40s and ‘50s radio shows include music by Hood River’s own Columbiaires, comedy in “Fibber McGee and Molly,” drama in O. Henry’s timeless story, “The Gift of the Magi,” and the iconic “Dragnet.” Gary Young is producer, and Dennis Williams of The Dalles is master of ceremonies.
Tickets are $10 at the door for individuals, $20 for groups and families, with proceeds supporting HRVAC ’s Meals on Wheels and other community programs.
