Diana Beterbide and friends — including bell ringers Ziyad Ziada, right, and Jacob Kaplan (not pictured, Dae Dahlquist) put on a holiday concert Dec. 5 to raise money for local animal welfare organizations at Riverside Community Church beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children at the door. Riverside Chancel Choir and other singers, along with musicians on string and bass, fill out the evening’s bill.