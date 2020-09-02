By 2034, there will be more people over the age of 65 than under the age of 18. The term “Silver Tsunami” is the sensationalized metaphor used to describe population aging. The demographic shift is showing up first in rural areas where older residents form a greater proportion of the population than urban areas and are more likely to want to reside in their community and/or current home for as long as possible. Terms like “Silver Tsunami” are meant to alarm us, but this change is an opportunity.
Older adults are community assets. Volunteers in Action (ViA) provides practical and social support to adults with disabilities or long-term healthcare needs, most of whom are aged 60 and older. Yet half of ViA’s volunteers are over the age of 60 themselves. Because they are retired and not raising children, they are often the most available and reliable volunteers ViA has. It’s a gift having a retired person help someone nearing the end of their life. These individuals are in different stages of living but both contribute something special: The client receives assistance and social connection, and the volunteer receives a sense of purpose and meaning.
I interviewed older volunteers for perspective on why they love their community and what age-friendly means to them: Kat Betz, 63, a White Salmon resident; Claire Culbertson, 69, a Hood River resident; Marcie Heald, 71, a White Salmon resident; and Gemma Furno, 71, a Hood River resident.
These are folks who like to stay active. “My idea of fun is exercise. I do bike riding, walking, and kayaking, all with friends I met through Strong Women.” Culbertson told me. Furno said, “Pre-COVID, I was in three book clubs, two of which continue now on Zoom. I recently rejoined Master Gardeners. I play mahjong two times a week.”
They also love giving back. Culbertson said, “I love how there are so many opportunities to be involved! I’ve heard that is not true for everyone, but when I got here, within two months, I got connected to volunteer opportunities that match my interests.” Heald said, “I like having a purpose and being needed. Volunteering is so nourishing.”
The volunteers I interviewed recognize the need for access to supports as they age. Betz said, “As we get older, we want to be healthy. We live in a more remote area and the weather can be sketchy. It’s
important to have supportive neighbors.” Heald told me, “I’ve heard White Salmon is putting in an assisted living, which would be great! That was a concern of mine. If something happened to me, I would have to go to Hood River and my husband would have to stay in White Salmon. He wouldn’t be
able to drive that far to see me. We need more assisted living options that accept Medicaid.”
Betz said, “Age-friendly is being able to thrive and grow old gracefully in this beautiful area and be as independent as I can.” They noted the need for changes in our built environment. “When I’m older, if I’m still mobile, I want to be able to walk to the library or grocery store safely. We need more benches around and there are areas with no sidewalks and narrow roads,” Culbertson said. Heald added, “Age-friendly would mean I wouldn’t have to go upstairs to get into a building, have places to sit, have closed captioning at public meetings, and higher toilets in public spaces.”
Working together, local leaders and residents can build a vibrant community that considers the needs and assets of an older population. Bandana Shrestha of AARP Oregon said, “Oregon is one of the states with the highest percentage of older adults living in rural and small towns. This presents unique challenges and opportunities for rural communities. Older adults have stable income and healthcare sources and often provide intergenerational support to their families and friends. By joining the AARP
Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, municipalities and counties can work collectively to ensure that people of all ages and abilities can thrive where they live, work and play.”
What can you do to make the Gorge an Age-Friendly Community? Contact your local elected officials. Tell them why being age-friendly matters and ask them to commit to joining the AARP Age-Friendly Network.
Britta Willson is the program coordinator for Volunteers in Action in Hood River and is employed by Providence Health and Services. In addition to her work with Providence, she serves on the Oregon Governor’s Commission on Senior Services and on the steering committee for the Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad.
