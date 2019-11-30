Timberline officially opened for the winter 2019/2020 ski season Thursday, Nov. 28.
Summit Ski Area will be open for tubing, food and beverages Friday Nov. 29 through Sunday Dec. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit summitskiarea.com for updates and more information.
Timberline plans to operate 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting, according to a press release. Initially, terrain will be limited to Bruno’s and Pucci lifts, but more terrain will open as weather and snow conditions allow. The Ski and Snowboard Rental Shop will be open 30 minutes before lifts open, and Ski School will be open for private lessons only until Dec. 7, when group lessons are available, according to a press release. Those interested in a lesson should call ahead at 503-272-3341 or book online.
Early season conditions and unmarked hazards exist, so Timberline asks visitors to obey all trail closures and respect the ski area boundary.
Ski area operations change frequently as they are tied to snow and weather conditions, and visitors are asked to take extra time when traveling.
