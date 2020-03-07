Hood River News got a letter from a third-grade student in Northern Virginia named Reese who was writing to learn about the great state of Oregon so she could create a project for her State Fair.
She had a list of questions, so I responded as best I could and included some souvenirs to give her an idea about what Oregon and Hood River are all about. She also asked for the letter to be published so she could include it in her presentation. This was my response:
Hello, Reese! Thanks for your letter! My name is Luke and I am an intern at the Hood River News.
I am writing back in response to the questions you had about the beautiful state of Oregon.
When I’m not interning, I work at an ice cream shop called Mike’s Ice Cream. It’s in the middle of downtown, and we have 16 homemade flavors. It’s in the middle of downtown, so you can see the Columbia River.
Oregon is very green and full of forests. We have big mountains like Mount Hood that you can ski on, lakes, rivers, and beaches too.
One unique geographic feature is Crater Lake: It is the deepest lake in the entire United States (594 meters).
There are so many things to do for fun in Oregon. People mountain bike, ski, snowboard, hike, paddle board, swim in the river, and go camping. But most of all, they kiteboard and windsurf.
Hood River is one of the kiteboarding capitals of the world because of the perfect wind. There is lots of wildlife that live in the many habitats of Oregon as well.
The rivers have salmon, sturgeon, beavers, otters, salamanders, and even sea lions. Mountain lions and cougars live in the upper valley along with the famous bald eagle.
Oregon is known for its orchards, which grow fruit like pears, apples, and cherries. On the sweeter side, we have a famous doughnut shop called Voodoo Doughnuts, and the Tillamook Cheese Factory. They make really good ice cream too.
There are a few major state athletic teams that are from Oregon, or popular here: The Seattle Seahawks (football), the Portland Trailblazers (basketball), and also the Oregon Ducks (football).
But in Hood River, you can do any sport you want; anything from jet skiing and stand-up paddling to pole vaulting or running.
Hope this will help with your science project. I included some souvenirs that show you a little bit about Oregon. Good luck!
Luke Southall began interning with the Hood River News on Feb. 11.
His favorite part of living in Oregon is all of the activities one can do, including hiking, which he’s doing in the photo at left.
