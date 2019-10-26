Hood River Elks Lodge hosted its first “Real Deal Toga Rager” in the upstairs social quarters on Oct. 19.
The event was open to the community and served as a means of showcasing the lodge. Local favorite hip-hop band, Vitamin D, entertained the crowd while guests sipped on beer and cider from sponsors pFriem Family Brewers and Slopeswell Cider Co.
“The event saw Elks members and non-members come together in a joyous night of toga-wearing, dancing, camaraderie, and general merriment,” said Elk of the Year Kristyn Fix.
The toga costume contest was won by Sullivan Mackintosh, the Columbia Arts Children’s Theater director and costume-aficionado.
Proceeds from the event benefit continued improvements of the Elks social quarters, and most importantly the large outdoor deck Elks are installing on the Northeast, second-story corner of the building, according to a press release.
“It will have the most amazing view of the Gorge and will serve as a beautiful place for Elks to gather,” Fix said. She added, “Completing unique renovations to our building helps grow the Hood River Elks membership, which then allows us to put Elks members in more volunteer, philanthropic, and important endeavors and projects right here in our community.”
Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 is located at 304 Cascade Ave. Fix said Elks are committed to the guiding principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity, and while you must be a member to attend most of the lodge-specific events, they often host community-wide celebrations. They host monthly support and social groups for all local veterans, have Bingo every Saturday night, open their doors for monthly Paint Nites, and more.
To learn more about the Elks, events, or membership, follow them on Facebook or contact them at elks@gorge.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.