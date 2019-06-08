The Twin Tunnels Stroll and Roll is a fundraising event for Opportunity Connections, scheduled for Saturday, June 8 beginning at 10 a.m.
This walk/run/bike/wheelchair roll is a freestyle, non-timed event, said an Opportunity Connections press release. Participants will gather in Mosier, and then be bussed to the starting point on the Hood River side of Twin Tunnels park. Participants will complete the event in the style of a traditional walk-a-thon. Funds will be raised via entry fees, pledged donations and sponsorships.
For more information, contact Wes Williams at 541-386-3520 ext. 7020.
Opportunity Connections is a private, nonprofit organization that has been serving people in the Columbia Gorge since 1967. “We help individuals with developmental disabilities to live as independently as possible while working and enjoying activities in their own communities,” said a press release. Opportunity Connections is based in Hood River and The Dalles, with a mission of maximizing potential for people with disabilities.
