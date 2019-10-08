The Underwood Community Blood Drive happens Friday, Oct. 11, and 10 more donors are needed. There are appointments open starting at 11:45 a.m. until 4 p.m., said a press release.
"Be a part of the lifesaving cause and volunteer to donate blood each donation we collect can save up to three lives," continued the press release.
The Underwood Community Council American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Underwood Community Center, 951 School House Road, Underwood. There are three ways to sign up (use the sponsor code "underwood):
- On line at RedCrossBlood.Org (https://www.redcrossblood.org); use code ‘underwood’
- Call the America Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767
- Email lisa.brown@tr.com with your name, email address, phone number and time you'd like to donate
Walk-ins are welcome, but those with appointments will be given priority.
"Thanks for your consideration and for pulling together as a community to give precious blood to those in need," said the press release.
