The United Way of the Columbia Gorge launched its Dining Out for a Good Cause March 2020 campaign on March 1.
Dine at one of 12 participating restaurants on a designated day in March and that restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, which supports more than 30 non-profits in the Gorge serving youth, the elderly, nutrition and family education programs, literacy, wellness, and more.
Dates and restaurants are as follows:
March 4: Tabby’s Hole In One Bar & Grill, Hood River Golf Course
March 5: Celilo Restaurant and Bar, Oak Street
March 9: 6th Street Bistro and Pub, Hood River
March 10: Divots, Hood River
March 11: Solstice Wood Fire Cafe & Bar, Hood River
March 12: Stonehedge Gardens, Hood River
March 16: Stoked Roasters, Hood River
