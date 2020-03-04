The United Way of the Columbia Gorge launched its Dining Out for a Good Cause March 2020 campaign on March 1. 

Dine at one of 12 participating restaurants on a designated day in March and that restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, which supports more than 30 non-profits in the Gorge serving youth, the elderly, nutrition and family education programs, literacy, wellness, and more. 

Dates and restaurants are as follows:

March 4: Tabby’s Hole In One Bar & Grill, Hood River Golf Course

March 5: Celilo Restaurant and Bar, Oak Street

March 9: 6th Street Bistro and Pub, Hood River

March 10: Divots, Hood River

March 11: Solstice Wood Fire Cafe & Bar, Hood River

March 12: Stonehedge Gardens, Hood River

March 16: Stoked Roasters, Hood River

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.