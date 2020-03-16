The Hood River County Library District announced on Saturday that it was closing its branches.
“The Hood River County Library District has been monitoring information and advice from the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Gov. Kate Brown and Hood River County public health officials about the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Executive Director Rachael Fox in a press release.
Drop box closed
“Based on the scientific evidence that early social distancing can help stop the coronavirus from exponentially spreading, library district leadership is making the difficult decision to close all locations and outreach services to the public beginning on Saturday, March 14. The closures will remain in effect until at least Tuesday, March 31,” said Fox.
“This decision is consistent with the governor’s executive order for all K-12 schools to close until April to slow the spread of the virus.”
Over the next few weeks, all locations will be thoroughly cleaned and prepared for reopening, she said. Patrons can use online resources and services, which includes eBooks and eAudiobooks, movie and kids educational programming and online databases, as well as current information about the outbreak from local, state and national agencies, at the district’s website, www.hoodriverlibrary.org. Residents in the district’s service area can also sign up for a library card via the website.
“Don’t worry about returning or renewing your materials,” Fox said. “We will extend the due date and waive fines during the closure. Please return your materials when we reopen. Our drop boxes will be closed. If you have an item on a hold shelf it will be waiting for you when we reopen. If you have a hold, you will maintain your place in line.”
New closure notices for March 17
- Clara Rice, Hood River County Fair Board director, announced Monday that this year’s Blossom Craft Show and Quilt Sale, originally scheduled for April 18-19, has been canceled. “We join others in responding to the potential impact of COVID-19 to our community,” said Rice in a press release. “It is our priority to keep our visitors and vendors safe during this unprecedented time.
- Columbia Gorge Beekeeping Association canceled their in-person meeting for this week, but have scheduled a virtual meeting using the Zoom app for Wednesday, March 25 beginning at 6:15 p.m. Ellen Topitzhofer, facility research assistant, will be providing a presentation on honey bee diseases. The virtual meeting is new territory for CGBA, “but the board felt it imperative to engage with its members and others as the ‘bee season’ opens for the new year,” said a press release.
- Hood River Electric Co-op has closed its lobby to visitors. “As a precaution to COVID-19 Hood River Electric Cooperative will be closed to walk in visitors and new internet installations are suspended until further notice,” said a press release. “We will be happy to help you by phone or email during our office hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Contact us at 541-354-1233 or info@hrec.coop. Payments can be made online at www.hrec.coop. Cash or credit card payments can be made through our North entrance.”
- Britta Willson, program coordinator for Volunteers in Action at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, said Monday that volunteers are still being sought for the annual Good Neighbor Saturday, planned for May 9; registration deadline to volunteer is March 30. However, Willson said, the event will likely be smaller and VIA is considering rescheduling the event for another time, which will be announced on or before April 1. To volunteer, contact Willson at 541-387-6404 or Brittany.willson@providence.org.
- Laurie VanCott, coordinator of both Mommy Wellness and Persistent Pain Education programs, Outpatient Therapy at Nichols Landing, said all education programs have been canceled. The programs may be rescheduled after exposure risk of COVID-19 has passed.
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church has cancelled all Masses — weekday, Saturday vigil and Sunday — as well as communal penance services, Friday Stations of the Cross, prayer groups and all other activities, in accordance with mandates issued by Baker Diocese Bishop Liam Carey Monday. Funerals will be conducted with immediate family only with a memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date if the family wishes; there will be no luncheons or receptions. These mandates are in place for at least the next two weeks.
- Due to government mandate and to prioritize the health and well-being of performers and concert goers, the Hood River County Education Foundation has canceled the May 2 Take Me Back to Chicago concert. “The CDC and State of Oregon have mandated that no event shall take place with 10 people or more for eight weeks. Since the concert was also in a school facility, the decision to cancel was necessary. We are hoping to reschedule for a later date, but a new date can't be chosen until we know it is safe to do so. Possible dates could be September or October. The Hood River County Education Foundation and Ticket Tomato will alert ticketholders as soon as a new date has been set. We are very appreciative of our concert sponsors, RE/MAX River City, Mann Mortgage, Hood River Lions, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Mansur Financial, Gorge Net, Stave and Stone Wine Estates, Wenaha Group, Heights Family Dental, Columbia Gorge Toyota/Honda, Ray Schultens Motors, Sign IT/Print Media and Pageworks.”
Other cancellations and closures
- The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office has made several in-office changes to promote social distancing until further notice: Fingerprinting and concealed handgun license processing is suspended; all Adult Parole and Probation groups are canceled; the business office is asking that business be conducted by phone (541-386-2098) where possible; and deputies will attempt to resolve non-urgent calls for service by phone at 541-386-2711. Call 911 if it is an emergency.
- The Port of Hood River has closed public access to its front customer service desk until further notice. For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net or by calling 541-386-1645.
- AARP Tax Aide sites have been canceled nationwide until further notice. Locally, Tax Aide sites were located at the Hood River Library and Hood River Valley Adult Center, both of which are now closed.
- The offices of The Next Door Inc. are closed as of March 16, executive director Janet Hamada announced.
- Maryhill Museum of Art Executive Director Colleen Schafroth announced March 14 — on what was to be its opening day — that the museum will be closed until further notice in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. “The official reopening date of the museum will be determined according to recommendations from federal, state, and local health authorities,” said Schafroth in a press release. “Please look to our website and social media channels for updates.”
- Hood River Chamber of Commerce has suspended all meetings and official chamber events for the next 30 days, and has postponed the Hood River Cider Fest from April 18 to May 30. Both the Chamber and Visit Hood River will be reevaluating future events, initiatives, and programming to make any necessary future changes that may be warranted, she said.
- The Mid-Columbia Lions Follies “Family Reunion” show has been postponed. Organizers will reevaluate in April and decide then whether to reschedule or cancel the show. “The cast is devastated as we are all performers so live in ‘the show must go on” world,’” reads a statement on the Follies’ Facebook page. “But, canceling gatherings, school facilities, and now even schools has gotten the better of us for now.”
- Hood River Alliance Church has canceled all worship services, youth group, Awana Club and women’s Bible Study through March. Services will be Live streaming from hralliance.org.
- NORCOR Budget meeting scheduled March 19 has been canceled until further notice.
- The Hood River County Board of Commissioners March 16 meeting was canceled. All items scheduled on the agenda will be rescheduled to the April 20 commission meeting or a later meeting as needed.
- Mt. Hood Meadows operations are suspended until March 22; Timberline Ski Area operations are suspended until March 23. The hotel will remain open.
- The Hood River Aquatic Center is closed until further notice.
- Saturday night Bingo at Hood River Elks is canceled until further notice.
Previously-published cancellations
- All Oregon schools are closed until April 1.
- Maryhill Museum has canceled all events through at least March 31.
- Until at least April 30, no non-essential OSU-sponsored events of more than 50 attendees will be permitted. All events with fewer than 50 attendees will be held with maximum social distancing.
- The March 25 community classes, held at Valley Christian Church, have been canceled. “Oregon State University is committed to state, national and global efforts to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, while appropriately continuing the essential activities of teaching, research, OSU Extension and engagement,” said an OSU Extension press release.
- Hood River Art Club’s March 19 monoprint workshop has been canceled.
- Aging in the Gorge Alliance and Gorge Ecumenical Ministries are postponing their brown-bag lunch scheduled for March 18. The event will be rescheduled to April 15.
- Delta Kappa has canceled its ninth annual Bingo fundraiser scheduled for April 4.
- Hood River Chamber of Commerce has suspended all meetings and official events for the next 30 days. Cider Fest has been rescheduled to May 30.
- Wy’east High School Class of 1967 Luncheon scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
- Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network canceled its Monday, March 16 meeting. “With the news changing almost daily, CGCAN organizers are actively reviewing state and county health advisories and are updating plans as new information becomes available,” said a press release. “We are looking at options for Gorge Earth Month — April 2020 activities and will provide updates here, on the CGCAN website and on social media, soon.”
- The Washington State Department of Health has closed all senior lunch programs from March 16 through April 9. In the Gorge, that affects White Salmon (Monday and Wednesdays), Goldendale (Tuesdays and Thursdays) and Lyle (Tuesdays).
- The Rocky Mountain Elks Banquet scheduled for April 25 has been postponed. Organizers hope to hold the event in June.
- The Confluence Sense of Place lecture scheduled for March 18 has been postponed.
- The City of Hood River has suspended official meetings and canceled all non-essential City meetings, including committee meetings, through April 1. Questions to City departments can be answered by phone or the “live chat” function on the City’s website at cityofhoodriver.gov. The City’s main phone number is 541-386-1488, and department direct lines can be found on the city’s website as well as department email addresses.
- The Hood River Valley Adult Center is closed from March 13-April 8. Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered and those who eat at the Congregate meal site can come and get a drive thru meal weekdays at noon.
- Columbia Center for the Arts is closed effective Saturday, March 14, and all public performances and events through April 10 are suspended — including Charlotte’s Web, the Banff Center Mountain Film Festival on April 6, and Lunafest on April 8-9. The opening of Charlotte’s Web will be postponed. Already-purchased tickets for any affected event may be exchanged via events@columbiaarts.org.
