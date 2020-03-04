Longtime Pietros Pizza Assistant Manager Vickie Farley retired Feb. 26. She’s been at the restaurant for more than 20 years. “She has been much a fixture at the Hood River location as the pizza is,” said Pietros Manager Michelle Ochsner. “Vickie has always been up for the challenge of running the store. She has been my right arm and shoulder to cry on in the dark times. I am truly going to miss this wonderful, tell it like it is, kindhearted lady.”
