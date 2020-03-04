Longtime Pietros Pizza Assistant Manager Vickie Farley retired Feb. 26. She’s been at the restaurant for more than 20 years. “She has been much a fixture at the Hood River location as the pizza is,” said Pietros Manager Michelle Ochsner. “Vickie has always been up for the challenge of running the store. She has been my right arm and shoulder to cry on in the dark times. I am truly going to miss this wonderful, tell it like it is, kindhearted lady.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.