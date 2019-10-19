Guests were dressed in festive evening attire and enjoyed a silent auction, dinner, live auction with auctioneer Archer Mayo and an after-party, according to a press release.
This is the major fundraising event and kickoff for the United Way of the Columbia Gorge 2020 Campaign, noted UWCG Board member Gordy Sato. With a challenge gift of $30,000, this year’s gala raised more than $110,000.
Sato said, “United Way is one of the most rewarding organizations I have ever been involved with, helping so many people in need in our community.”
Hood River Council President Joe Guenther added, “We (United Way of the Columbia Gorge) work hard to put together this event. To have this kind of generosity and support year after year is amazing and a true testament to our process and the organizations that we help fund.”
Major sponsors included Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., and Waste Connections, Inc. The activity sponsor was Pacific Source Health Plans. Tables were sponsored by 22 local businesses and individuals and auction items were donated by more than 80 businesses and individuals. Because of this generosity, all money raised at the gala stays in the community and will be allocated to non-profit beneficiaries, said a press release.
The United Way of the Columbia Gorge has invested over $2.5 million in to the local Columbia Gorge community since its inception in 2006. (That year, several regional United Way organizations joined forces.)
To learn more or contribute to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, contact unitedway@gorge.net or call 541-386-6100.
