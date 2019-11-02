On Oct. 24, Hood River’s Rick Olmstead and his stone mason crew (sons Cohen and Gannon), back-hoe operator Wes Schweitz and plumber Bryan Mears replaced the drinking fountain by the Second Street steps on Eugene Street.
The original fountain was installed by Phil Jensen around 40 years ago and the years and elements had taken a toll. The water to the fountain is still supplied from the Jensen house located next to the steps.
The new fountain was designed by Rick Olmstead at the local stone yard and fabricated out of a sturdy and handsome basalt column section.The Second Street stairs are used by many both as a means to traverse between downtown Hood River and the Heights as well as for exercise, for which the 450 steps or so provide ample opportunity for exertion, said a press release.
The water fountain, nearby dog water bowl, and adjacent bench provide a helpful means for the step users to stay hydrated and take a break.
It is expected that the new fountain will be as useful for even longer than the original given its construction from local basalt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.