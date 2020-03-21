Tony Ackerman of Hood River won the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum’s (WAAAM) fundraiser raffle, taking home a cool truck to rival the museum’s exhibits.
WAAAM raffled a 1987 Chevy R10 Custom Deluxe Shortbed Pickup Truck to raise funds for expanding the museum’s display building and maintaining the WAAAM collection. This truck was donated to WAAAM with the intent to raffle; therefore, 100 percent of the proceeds from the raffle go directly to the museum’s building fund.
“I am so surprised,” said Ackerman. “I only bought one ticket and really only did it to support the museum.”
The museum raised just over $16,000 from this raffle, according to a press release. While there is still a way to go before WAAAM can break ground on the building expansion, the success of this fundraiser “was very heartwarming,” and the museum thanks all those who participated, stated executive directo Judy Newman.
WAAAM, located on Tucker Road just south of Hood River, is open daily at 9 a.m.; see waaamuseum.org for hours and admission prices.
Visitors are reminded not to touch exhibits — a normal protocol — and to avoid touching show ropes, railings or other features, to avoid coronavirus contagion.
WAAAM founder Terry Brandt said staff are diligently wiping down surfaces throughout the day, but despite closures throughout the community the museum will be open this weekend — with one exception: The Learning Center, with hands-on objects to play on, is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.