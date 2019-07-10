The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum hosts its eighth annual Traffic Jam fundraiser on Saturday, July 13. Admission will be $12 for adults and $6 for kids.
The museum will open at 8 a.m. — an hour earlier than usual. Activities include the Lion’s Club breakfast, tours of the automobile and aircraft restoration shop, Model T Ford operation demonstrations, Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway parade to the Twin Tunnels, WAAAM automobile rides and an Apollo 11 50th anniversary temporary display. The museum will be open until 5 p.m.
There will also be a car show with all kinds of visiting automobiles, trucks, motorcycles and other fun vehicles that are taking part in the WAAAM Traffic Jam, said a press release. All vehicles are welcome to participate in the show.
“WAAAM would like to send one big thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers who help make this fundraiser possible,” concluded the press release.
