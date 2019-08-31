The trail was closed the evening of Sept. 4, 2017, two days after the 48,000-acre Eagle Creek fire ignited.
In 2018, a Forest Service trail crew repairing the trail encountered large rocks, some as large as basketballs, falling from the slopes above the hike. By spring of 2019, landslides and rockfall had altered parts of the trail and more work was needed to clear and stabilize it.
Another section of the Gorge 400 Trail, between Eagle Creek Recreation Area and the town of Cascade Locks, is also open for the first time since the fire. Note, nearby Ruckel Creek Trail and the Gorge 400 Trail between Angels Rest and Eagle Creek Recreation Area remain closed.
In these trails and in any backcountry environment, hikers should wear sturdy footwear and bring sufficient supplies to survive overnight (food, water, headlamps, extra clothing and shelter). Bring a map, compass, and flashlight, as burned areas can be hard to navigate, especially in the dark. Hikers should consider avoiding areas burned during the Eagle Creek fire during high winds, heavy rains, and winter storms, as these conditions can trigger tree fall and landslides.
Many hiking trails in the Columbia River Gorge remain closed due to hazards caused by the fire, which destabilized the landscape when it burned away the vegetation along steep slopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.