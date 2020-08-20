A water and emergency supplies drive for Warm Springs has been cancelled this weekend due to water line repairs having been made on the reservation.
The donation drive in Parkdale this weekend (article, Columbia Gorge News print edition, Aug. 19) will not go forward, organizer Mary Pelligrini announced Tuesday morning, after the edition had gone to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.